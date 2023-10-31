Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $19.11

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $20.58. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 472,698 shares changing hands.

BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

