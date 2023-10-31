Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,580. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

