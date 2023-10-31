Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $679.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.18.

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

