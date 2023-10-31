BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Down 6.0% in October

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $71.52.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
