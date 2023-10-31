BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Down 6.0% in October

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BHP Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 485.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after buying an additional 2,970,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

