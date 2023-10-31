Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $13.88

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $13.48. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 671,355 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $19.60 to $17.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bilibili by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

