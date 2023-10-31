Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 233 shares.The stock last traded at $273.00 and had previously closed at $271.00.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.28 and a 200-day moving average of $383.12.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $681.11 million during the quarter.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
