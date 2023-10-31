Biodesix (BDSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Biodesix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,628.23% and a negative net margin of 158.72%. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of BDSX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 4,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,707,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,510,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 32,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $53,391.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,611,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,203,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,707,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,510,204.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,551. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biodesix by 33.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Biodesix by 151.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

