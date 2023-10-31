BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $24.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.60.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 927,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,557,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,888 shares of company stock worth $97,115. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 330,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

