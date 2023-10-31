biote (BTMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect biote to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. biote has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.34. biote had a negative return on equity of 37.29% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect biote to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTMD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,898. biote has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $376.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in biote during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in biote by 9,887.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in biote in the second quarter worth $71,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in biote in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in biote by 269.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on biote from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of biote in a report on Monday, August 14th.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

