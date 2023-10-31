Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,700 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 13,017,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIREF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

BIREF opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.1492 dividend. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.