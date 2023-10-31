Bitfarms (BITF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Bitfarms to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 102.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 million. On average, analysts expect Bitfarms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 1,556,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,631,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bitfarms by 76.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bitfarms by 1,237.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter worth $51,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BITF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

