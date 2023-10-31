Bitfarms (BITF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Bitfarms to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 102.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 million. On average, analysts expect Bitfarms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
Shares of BITF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 1,556,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,631,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BITF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
