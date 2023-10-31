BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.42. 1,312,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,849,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

BlackBerry Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,063.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,715 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $2,335,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,091,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

