BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $606.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

