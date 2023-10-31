Blend Labs (BLND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 183.40% and a negative return on equity of 235.54%. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blend Labs stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,217. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $153,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

