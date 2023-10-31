bluebird bio (BLUE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect bluebird bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 773,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. HSBC began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on bluebird bio

Insider Buying and Selling at bluebird bio

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $59,928.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.