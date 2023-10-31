bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $7.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $301.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 570,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 34.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 750,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 193,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

