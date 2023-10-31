BMO Capital Markets Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $18.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,966. V.F. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in V.F. by 10.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,712,000 after buying an additional 943,280 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 47.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after buying an additional 2,720,879 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

