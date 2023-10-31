Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $217.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.87 and its 200-day moving average is $209.26. Boeing has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,740,200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

