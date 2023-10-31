Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Down 5.7%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.32 and last traded at $88.63. 43,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 305,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.96.

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $223,372.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

