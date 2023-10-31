boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,887,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 3,132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 721.8 days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

BHHOF stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

