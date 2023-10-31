boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,887,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 3,132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 721.8 days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
BHHOF stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.63.
boohoo group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Tesla Skids 4.79% As ON Semiconductor Hits The Brakes
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.