Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Decreased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,856 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 2.2% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $85,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BAH traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.77. 69,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,441. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.59%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.