Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $390.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $408.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $333.69.

SAM stock opened at $333.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $420.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.64.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

