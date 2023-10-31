Bowlero (BOWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Bowlero has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $239.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 286.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, analysts expect Bowlero to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of BOWL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 138,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,112. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Bowlero has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOWL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bowlero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOWL

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bowlero by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Bowlero by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bowlero by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bowlero by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bowlero by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.