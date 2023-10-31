BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in BP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth $759,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

BP stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

