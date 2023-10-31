Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.21.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

