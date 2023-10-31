Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James restated a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.13.

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2,548.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after buying an additional 2,567,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,807,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,438,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

