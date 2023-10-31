BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.85. BrightSpire Capital shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 231,166 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $731.84 million, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,680,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,731 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,196,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,108 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 522,495 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

