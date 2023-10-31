Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

