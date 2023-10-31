Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of BMY opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

