Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 160,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 59,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $1,391,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 1,929,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,357,682. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.