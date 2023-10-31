Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

