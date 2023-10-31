Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.42.
Broadway Financial’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
