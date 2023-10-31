Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Broadway Financial’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

