Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £143.40

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £143.40 ($174.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($194.69) to £169 ($205.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

About Flutter Entertainment

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £131.15 ($159.59) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £110.30 ($134.22) and a 1 year high of £168.32 ($204.82). The firm has a market cap of £23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40,312.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £148.25.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

