Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Shares of BLDR traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.24. 240,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,710. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR
Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource
In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
