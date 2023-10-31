Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.24. 240,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,710. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

