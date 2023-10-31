Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bunge by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bunge by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

