Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Cadre has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadre has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $31.50.

Insider Activity

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $174,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,410.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,611 shares of company stock worth $961,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 1,793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Cadre Company Profile



Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

