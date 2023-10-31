Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CPE stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,124,000 after buying an additional 975,132 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $31,528,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,032,000 after acquiring an additional 653,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPE

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.