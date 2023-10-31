Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Up to $37.86

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.86, but opened at $39.78. Cameco shares last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 2,027,744 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Cameco Stock Up 6.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,866,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,515,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,199,000 after acquiring an additional 629,581 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

