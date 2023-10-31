Cameco (TSE:CCO) Trading Up 7.5%

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.78 and last traded at C$56.29. Approximately 461,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,130,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.36.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.4709769 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

