CANADA GOOSE-TS (GOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.22) per share for the quarter.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.87) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$84.80 million for the quarter.

CANADA GOOSE-TS Stock Performance

