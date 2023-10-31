CANADA GOOSE-TS (GOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.22) per share for the quarter.
CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.87) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$84.80 million for the quarter.
CANADA GOOSE-TS Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CANADA GOOSE-TS
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.