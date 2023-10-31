Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $68.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

