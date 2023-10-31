Cannae (CNNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.80). Cannae had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.10 million. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. Cannae has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cannae by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cannae by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

