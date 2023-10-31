Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.09, but opened at $21.97. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 77,438 shares traded.

The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Capital Southwest’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 194,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $871.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

