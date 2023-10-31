Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.09, but opened at $21.97. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 77,438 shares traded.
The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Capital Southwest’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Capital Southwest Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on CSWC
Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 194,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Capital Southwest Stock Up 3.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $871.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Southwest
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.