Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in October

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,700 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 861,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 520.9 days.

CGJTF stock remained flat at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $103.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGJTF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$202.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

