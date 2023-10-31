Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 814 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

