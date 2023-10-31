Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.