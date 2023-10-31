Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after acquiring an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after buying an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.