Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $64,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

AFL opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $82.03. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

