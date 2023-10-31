Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.89.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.65.

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

