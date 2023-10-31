CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 887,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.19. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 12,627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

